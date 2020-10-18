IPL 2020: WATCH – Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada’s brutal collision during DC vs CSK match

Du Plessis and Rabada had an ugly crash during the game on Saturday.

DC defeated CSK by 7-wickets to register their seventh win in IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals (DC) once again regained the top position in the points table after defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 7-wickets at Sharjah Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Batting first CSK didn’t have a pleasing start as they lost the opener, Sam Curran, for a duck in the first over. However, then Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson stabilized the innings. During their partnership, one moment grabbed maximum eyeballs, and that was the collision between Du Plessis and DC pacer Kagiso Rabada.

It all happened in the last over of powerplay when Du Plessis guided the ball towards mid-on and ran for a single. Since he was watching the ball, he didn’t pay attention to where Rabada was standing.

Before Du Plessis could realize something, he had bumped into Rabada. That looked nasty as the former South Africa skipper fell on the ground and looked in pain.

The Capitals speedster quickly came to see whether Du Plessis was okay or not. Soon, the CSK physio arrived and checked the batsman. Luckily, Du Plessis survived in an ugly crash with his former teammate. After the incident, both the players shared a laugh and showed the proper sportsmanship.

Here is the video:

Rabada becomes fastest to get 50 IPL wickets

The MS Dhoni-led CSK posted a competitive 179/4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to Du Plessis’ 49-ball 57 as well as some fireworks by Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja in the death overs.

In reply, DC, riding on the brilliant hundred by Shikhar Dhawan, chased down the target with one ball to spare.

During the match, Rabada who got involved in a collision with Du Plessis got him out in the 15th over of CSK’s innings. It was Rabada’s 50th wicket in IPL, and he has now become the fastest to claim 50 scalps in the history of the cash-rich league.

Rabada took fewest matches as well as a lesser number of balls to achieve the feat. He went pass Sunil Narine in terms of games and Lasith Malinga in terms of deliveries.

Fewest matches to 50 IPL wickets

27 – Kagiso Rabada

32 – Sunil Narine

33 – Lasith Malinga

35 – Imran Tahir

36 – M McClenaghan

37 – Amit Mishra

Fewest balls to 50 IPL wickets