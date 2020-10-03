IPL 2020: WATCH – Faf du Plessis stuns David Warner with a fabulous catch at the boundary line

Du Plessis' valiant effort goes in vain as SRH beat CSK by 7 runs.

Dhoni & Co. need to win at least seven matches out of 14 to secure a birth for the playoffs.

Faf du Plessis stunned David Warner by taking a stunner at long-on during Sunrisers Hyderabad’s clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

In the penultimate ball of the 11th over, the Proteas star timed his jump to perfection to grab what would otherwise have been a six by Warner. The SRH skipper had scored run-a-ball 28 before he was dismissed in this fashion.

Du Plessis, who has been among the runs for CSK, has also been a live wire for them on the field. In the IPL 2020 season opener against Mumbai Indians (MI), the 36-year old had grabbed a couple of similar catches to dismiss Saurabh Tiwary and Hardik Pandya.

Later in the match, SRH young guns – Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma – stitched a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket. Garg slammed his maiden IPL fifty off just 23 balls, helping his side post 164/5 in 20 overs.

While chasing 165 to victory, MS Dhoni (47 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (50) fought a tough battle in the scorching heat of Dubai but couldn’t take CSK home. The Sunrisers defeated the Super Kings by seven runs.

So now, the Dhoni-led side has lost three games in a row, and they need to win at least six matches out of their remaining ten games to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Relive the moment of Faf’s brilliance at the boundary here:

CSK will next take on KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab at the same venue on Sunday (October 4).