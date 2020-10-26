IPL 2020 – WATCH: Jofra Archer grabs a one-handed blinder to dismiss Ishan Kishan

Jofra Archer displayed outstanding fielding in the RR vs MI clash on Sunday.

RR defeated MI by 8-wickets to acquire the sixth position in the points table.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) speedster Jofra Archer is ruling the charts in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with his amazing bowling. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing thirteenth season with 17 scalps to his name.

Not only this, but Archer is also heading the list of most dot balls in IPL 2020. In fact, the English paceman is way ahead from the rest of bowlers. The right-armer has so far delivered 147 dot balls in 12 matches. Second, on the list is Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah with 120 dot balls to his name.

On Sunday, during the match against MI at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Archer exhibited his top-class fielding skills as well. He pulled off a one-handed blinder to send back MI batsman Ishan Kishan.

It all happened in the 11th over, when Kartik Tyagi bowled a short delivery and Ishan went for a cut. The southpaw got a top edge, and the ball was going straight to Archer, who was positioned at third-man, but the Barbadian misjudged it and came a little forward. However, he soon recovered and completed one of the best catches of this year’s IPL.

Archer’s breathtaking athleticism left his teammates Riyan Parag, Tyagi and Ben Stokes in total disbelief.

Stokes stuns MI with an incredible hundred

Meanwhile, in the match, Royals comprehensively defeated MI by 8-wickets. RR chased down the massive target of 196 runs with 10 balls to spare.

Stokes was the chief architect behind an epic win. He stood like a rock and took his team over the line by smashing a splendid century. The English all-rounder scored an unbeaten 107 off 60 deliveries studded with 14 fours and 3 sixes.

Stokes was well assisted by Sanju Samson who scored 54 not out from 31 balls with the help of 4 fours and 3 maximums.

Both Stokes and Samson added an unbeaten 152 run stand to guide their side to victory. With the win, RR have climbed to the sixth spot in the points table.