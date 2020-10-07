IPL 2020: WATCH – Kieron Pollard takes a stunning catch to dismiss RR opener Jos Buttler

Pollard grabbed a stunner to send back Buttler.

MI registered their first win against RR since 2015.

During the 20th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) star all-rounder Kieron Pollard grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener batsman Jos Buttler.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 13th over when Buttler’s attempt to hit James Pattinson for a six over long-on put him in trouble. The lack of elevation came in between Buttler’s desire and execution as Pollard, who was fielding near the boundary, timed his jump to perfection and also ensured that he does not touch the rope while completing the catch.

Here’s the video:

Legendary cricketer and Mumbai Indians’ icon Sachin Tendulkar was quick to react. He took to Twitter and wrote, “HA HA HA…. only @KieronPollard55 can take such catches consistently!”

Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century, Bumrah 4-fer lead MI to a 57-run win

Talking about the result of the match, a magnificent half-century from Suryakumar Yadav (79 not out off 47) followed by a clinical spell from Jasprit Bumrah (4/20) scripted MI’ 57-run victory against the Royals in Abu Dhabi.

Besides Bumrah, Pattinson (2/19) and Trent Boult (2/26) scalped 2 wickets each while Rahul Chahar (1/24) and Pollard (1/24) settled for one wicket apiece. The win also propelled MI to the top position in the points table.

MI bowlers completely outplayed RR batsmen. In pursuit of a 194-run target, they ended up scoring just 136 runs. Butler was their top-scorer with 70 runs off 44 deliveries.