IPL 2020 – WATCH: Lockie Ferguson’s toe-crushing yorker to remove Manish Pandey

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have so far played 9 games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. KKR have won five matches in the tournament. The Eoin Morgan-led side are currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table.

The Knight Riders last played against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (October 18), where they clinched the much-needed two points after the game went down to a Super Over.

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was the top highlight for KKR. His inspirational spell of 3/15 in his four overs and two scalps in the Super Over guided KKR to register their fifth victory in the competition.

During the 12th over of SRH’s chase of 164 runs, Ferguson bowled a peach of a delivery to get rid of Manish Pandey. The Kiwi pacer bowled a perfect yorker on the off-stump. Pandey was unable to read the pace of the delivery as the white leather hit his stumps in a flash.

“Getting Warner’s wicket was satisfying:” Ferguson

Ferguson couldn’t take Warner’s wicket during the course of the SRH’s innings, but he did remove the Aussie superstar when the fast bowler came to bowl the Super Over.

After the match, Ferguson revealed that getting Warner’s wicket was a moment of satisfaction for him.

“The team has been going good—a pleasure to get an opportunity and do well. We’ve obviously had a big sit with no cricket, which is interesting back home. Had a couple of warm-ups and a lot of training sessions.”

“Always getting David Warner, especially start of the Super Over was satisfying. It’s great having Morgs; we’ve both been part of this. Was good to use of his experience. Will take this win, enjoy tonight. It was a tough win on a very tough wicket,” Ferguson had said during the post-match presentation.