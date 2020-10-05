IPL 2020 – WATCH: MS Dhoni gives tips to Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul after CSK’s 10-wicket win over KXIP

Dhoni-led CSK demolished KL Rahul's men by 10 wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

Mayank and Rahul are among the leading run-scorers in the ongoing IPL.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni can be seen interacting with players from the opposite team after almost all matches during the IIPL. Even after CSK’s thumping win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), he gave valuable tips to KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

Dhoni, who bid farewell to international cricket on August 15 this year, loves to share his learnings with the youngsters. Not only in the ongoing IPL, it has been a usual sight after the match for someone who follows CSK’s matches every year.

Rahul is leading Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in IPL 2020 and getting tips from a legendary cricketer like Dhoni would have been a treat for him. In the video posted by the official Twitter account of IPL, the CSK skipper tried to analyze the game.

“Can there be a better person than #MSDhoni to analyze the game. We absolutely love these post-match interactions. #Dream11IPL #KXIPvCSK”, IPL captioned their post.

Can there be a better person than #MSDhoni to analyse the game. We absolutely love these post-match interactions. #Dream11IPL #KXIPvCSK pic.twitter.com/a2foU7eyGx — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020



KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are in sublime form

As far as Rahul and Agarwal are concerned, the duo, personally, has had a decent outing in the T20 extravaganza. Both are among the leading run-scorers in the tournament, however, have lacked support from the others. In the game against CSK, Rahul didn’t flatter to deceive. Opening the batting, the 28-year-old notched 63 runs off 52 balls with the help of seven fours and a six.

Overall, he has 302 runs from five matches at a phenomenal average of 75.50. Mayank, on the other hand, is in riveting form as well. The right-hander has 272 runs to his name in 5 matches. On Sunday, he got off to a flying start, scoring 26 off 19 balls with three fours. Despite their best efforts, KXIP are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with one win from their five encounters.

Punjab’s next face-off is against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on October 8 in Dubai.