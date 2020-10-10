IPL 2020 – WATCH: R Ashwin dismisses Jos Buttler courtesy a brilliant catch by Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan grabbed an excellent catch to send back Buttler.

DC defended just 184 runs against RR in Sharjah on Friday.

Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan took a brilliant catch to dismiss Jos Buttler early in Rajasthan Royals’ 185-run chase in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

It all happened in the third over bowled by DC off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Buttler’s attempt of finding a gap between short fine leg and square leg saw him getting out after scoring 13 (8) with the help of two fours.

Dhawan, who was fielding at square leg, timed his jump to perfection to pull off an excellent catch while moving to his right.

Here’s the video:

DC beat RR by 46 runs

R Ashwin and Kagiso Rabada displayed commendable bowling performances as the Delhi Capitals successfully defended 184 to beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs. DC posted 184 for 8 after being sent in to bat first by the Royals’ skipper.

Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis produced some impressive performances in the middle but Jofra Archer and the twin run-outs of captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant really pegged DC back.

Both teams have only a day’s gap from now before coming on the field again on Sunday. Rajasthan will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai while Delhi would take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Abu Dhabi.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 184/8 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 45; Jofra Archer 3-24) beat Rajasthan Royals 138 in 19.4 overs (Rahul Tewatia 38; Kagiso Rabada 3-35) by 46 runs.