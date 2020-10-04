IPL 2020 – WATCH: Rahul Tewatia hilariously runs two while the striker Jofra Archer stands at his end

Rahul Tewatia was involved in a hilarious incident during an IPL clash against RCB on Saturday.

RCB beat RR by 8 wickets in the fifteenth match of IPL 2020.

Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) saw a hilarious incident involving RR batsman Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer.

In the penultimate over of Royals’ innings, an Isuru Udana delivery hit Archer’s pads, and the non-striker Tewatia ran for a quick single. In fact, Tewatia was almost at the striker’s end when he found that Archer didn’t respond to his call.

Luckily for Tewatia, Udana couldn’t collect the ball quickly, and the former managed to return back to his crease, hilariously completing two runs without any reward.

Here’s the video:

Later in the match, Tewatia smashed three sixes and scored 24 runs at a strike of 200 to take Royals over the 150-run mark.

After Devdutt Padikkal got off to a quick start in RCB’s chase of 155, Shreyas Gopal trapped Aaron Finch to give the Royals an early breakthrough.

But RCB captain Virat Kohli and Padikkal ensured their side face no more hiccups quickly as they went to add a 99-run partnership for the second wicket.

Kohli scored his first half-century of the season, after a few low scores in the first three matches.

Padikkal, meanwhile, continued his dream run with the bat as he scored his third half-century of the season, before being yorked by Archer. However, AB de Villiers came to the crease, and he along with Kohli ensured that RCB secures a comfortable win.