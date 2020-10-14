IPL 2020 – WATCH: Rashid Khan gets ‘out twice’ in the same ball

Rashid Khan was out hit wicket before being caught in the deep by Deepak Chahar (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Rashid's dismissal against CSK in Dubai raises doubts in the minds of fans.

  • Rashid perished while going for a big shot down the ground.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Rashid Khan got out twice in the span of a few seconds against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.


Needing 22 runs to win from just seven deliveries, Rashid was desperate to take his side over the finish line. Eventually, he went for the slog and unintentionally knocked the bails off the stumps with his foot.

But it took bowler Shardul Thakur and the other CSK fielders a while to realise this as they were celebrating Deepak Chahar’s catch at long-on. Rashid was adjudged out ‘hit wicket’ when the dismissal should have been ‘caught’.


Section 33.5 (Caught to take precedence) of the IPL match playing conditions read: “If the criteria of clause 33.1 are met and the striker is not out Bowled, then he is out Caught, even though a decision against either batsman for another method of dismissal would be justified.”

The Sunrisers, in the end, failed to chase down 168 and lost the game by 20 runs. It was also their second defeat after the one against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on October 11 at the same venue.

Kane Williamson scored a gutsy half-century, but his efforts went in vain. Ravindra Jadeja became the ‘Player of the Match’ for his short cameo (25 not out off 10 balls) and picking up Jonny Bairstow’s wicket.

