IPL 2020: WATCH – Riyan Parag celebrates the Royals epic win over SRH with Bihu dance

Riyan and Tewatia added a match-winning unbeaten 85-run stand to beat SRH in the last over.

Tewatia bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his outstanding knock.

Assamese cricketer Riyan Parag had a great outing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He played a brilliant knock lower down the order. Riyan hit the winning runs to take Royals over the line in a thrilling chase against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

After hitting a six off a low full-toss bowled by Khaleel Ahmed in the last over of the match, Riyan took off his helmet and dropped his bat before pointing to the stands and breaking into a Bihu jig – an indigenous folk dance from Assam related to the Bihu festival.

Speaking about his celebration, Riyan said: “That was the Bihu dance at the end, the traditional dance of Assam. Some of the Assamese boys were up there in the balcony.”

Here is the celebration video:

Riyan scored 42 off 26 balls while Rahul Tewatia smashed 45 off 28 balls to take the game away from Sunrisers.

“I dream of situations like this”: Riyan after the victory

Post the sensational win, Riyan revealed that he dream situations like these and always put his hands up whenever the team needs him.

“I’m a big dreamer; I dream of situations like this. Now facing, it feels a lot more real to me. I love to handle these situations. Whenever the team needs me, I’m there to put my hand up and rise to the occasion,” said the Guwahati-lad at the post-match presentation.

Speaking about the turnaround in the game, Riyan said that they planned to take the match deep and target bowlers after 16 overs, which worked out for them perfectly.

“When Rahul bhaiya came to bat, the motto was to take it deep. We calculated how to take on Rashid Khan, and it worked out really well in the end.”

“When I went into bat after a few balls, I had a clear mind that I wanted to hit after 16 overs. We just had to target the fast bowlers because the wicket was two-paced, and that plan worked out,” added Riyan.