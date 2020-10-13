IPL 2020 – WATCH: Riyan Parag teaches ‘Bihu’ dance to Rajasthan Royals teammate Rahul Tewatia

RR Twitter handle shares the video of Parag teaching Tewatia, how to do a 'Bihu' dance.

Parag and Tewatia took RR over the finish line on last Sunday.

On last Sunday (October 11), Rajasthan Royals (RR) registered a sensational 5-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 26 of the ongoing IPL 2020. An 18-year old Assam cricketer Riyan Parag hit a six off Khaleel Ahmed in the last over to finish the game in style.

Chasing 159 to win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the Royals did lose early wickets, but it was the partnership between Parag (42* off 26) and Rahul Tewatia (45* off 28) that saved their day. The duo helped RR secure a win by adding an unbeaten 85-run stand for the fifth wicket. After the amazing display of batting, Parag taught ‘Bihu’ dance to ‘Man of the Match’ Tewatia.

The funny video shared by the official social media handle of Rajasthan is making rounds on the internet. In the video, Parag explains that he was motivated to perform the dance moves by the net bowlers. They were also present in the stadium.

Here’s the video:

For the unversed, Bihu is a traditional folk dance of Assam. This dance form is usually performed during the Bihu festival.

After their thrilling win over SRH, RR have climbed to the sixth position in the IPL 2020 points table. Meanwhile, Hyderabad is at the fifth spot.

Up next, Royals will have a face-off with Delhi Capitals (DC) on October 14, while SRH would lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 13.