IPL 2020: WATCH – Umpire withdraws wide call after MS Dhoni’s protest; leaves David Warner bewildered

Dhoni, umpire and Warner in focus after uncalled wide sparks controversy.

CSK beat SRH by 20 runs to register their third win in IPL 2020.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match saw a dramatic incident in the 19th over of second innings, where umpire Paul Reiffel began to stretch his arms to call a wide and then decided against it even as MS Dhoni and Shardul Thakur began protesting the call.

SRH needed 25 off 11 when Thakur bowled a wide yorker to Rashid Khan, who tried to stretch out in vain. As Reiffel turned around to call a wide, Dhoni and Thakur signalled perhaps indicating that the batsman had moved, after which Reiffel decided against calling it a wide.

As Reiffel had a change of mind, SRH captain David Warner wore a bewildered expression from the dugout.

It must be pointed out that as per law, there was nothing wrong in what Reiffel did as an umpire is allowed to change his decision, provided he does promptly.

Section 2.12 of the IPL match playing condition says:

“Umpire’s decision: An umpire may alter any decision provided that such alteration is made promptly. This apart, an umpire’s decision, once made, is final.”

Nonetheless, the decision didn’t derail SRH’s chase any further, as they were already behind by a distance. Eventually, Warner & Co. finished at 147/8 in their 20 overs and CSK emerged winners by 20 runs.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 167/6 in 20 overs (Shane Watson 42, Ambati Rayudu 41; Sandeep Sharma 2-19, Natarajan 2-41, Khaleel Ahmed 2-45); Sunrisers Hyderabad 147/8 in 20 overs (Kane Williamson 57; Dwayne Bravo 2-25)