IPL 2020 – WATCH: Vijay Shankar takes a nasty blow on the helmet during KXIP vs SRH clash

Vijay Shankar was hit on the helmet by a throw from Nicholas Pooran.

Shankar escaped a major injury as the ball hit the grill of his helmet.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered the seventh loss in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

KXIP bowlers came back strongly in the final few overs of SRH’s chase and defended the low score of 126/7 successfully.

During the chase, SRH all-rounder Vijay Shankar took a nasty blow on his helmet. He was trying to complete a run on the striker’s end when Nicholas Pooran’s throw hit him straight on the helmet.

It all happened in the 18th over of the Sunrisers’ innings when they needed 17 to win off 14 balls. All-rounder Jason Holder pushed the ball towards backward point to grab a quick single. Pooran, who was positioned there, picked up the white leather and threw it towards the stumps.

However, the ball bounced off and crashed into the grill of Shankar’s helmet. Good thing for SRH was that Shankar managed to escape a serious injury. Still, the blow was enough to push him on the ground as physios ran quickly to check the Tamil Nadu cricketer.

Jordan and Arshdeep turned the tables for KXIP

Shankar decided to continue to bat after the check-up but got dismissed on the very next delivery behind the stumps. He scored 26 off 27 balls, and right after his dismissal, the Sunrisers suffered a late collapse as KXIP bowlers managed to pull things back.

Arshdeep Singh gave only three runs in the 18th over before Chris Jordan picked up the wickets of both Holder and Rashid Khan in the all-important penultimate over by conceding only three runs.

With 14 to get off the final over, Arshdeep exhibited top-quality bowling as he conceded only one run and bagged three wickets to secure a thrilling 12-run win for Punjab. SRH were bundled out for 114.