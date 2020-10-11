IPL 2020: WATCH – Virat Kohli does an AB de Villiers’ against CSK in Dubai

Kohli scored unbeaten 90 from 52 balls against CSK on Saturday.

RCB have acquired the fourth place in the standings of IPL 2020.

In the 25th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), RCB thrashed CSK by 37 runs in Dubai on Saturday.

Batting first, the Challengers struggled to get going in front of a well-organized CSK bowling line-up, scoring just 94 runs in 15 overs. However, Virat Kohli’s unbelievable acceleration in the last five overs ensured that his side put up a respectable total of 169/4.

During his marathon inning of 90 runs from 52 deliveries, Kohli showcased superb cricketing shots. One of which was inspired by his teammate AB de Villiers.

On the first ball of the 20th over bowled by Dwayne Bravo, Kohli dragged his body wider to get in line with the ball and played a scoop shot just like ABD through the square region of the ground to collect a boundary.

After playing the shot, Kohli couldn’t control his smile and looked towards the RCB dug-out, his eyes were perhaps searching for De Villiers.

Here is the video:

“On of our most complete performance”: Kohli

After posting 169/4 on the scoreboard, RCB did an excellent job in restricting CSK batsmen to score runs freely. From Chris Morris (3/19) to Washington Sundar (2/16), everyone contributed as Super Kings could only reach 132/8 in their allotted 20 overs. As a result, RCB registered their fourth win in the competition.

Post the game, Kohli termed the triumph over CSK as their one of the most complete performance. The 31-year-old also spoke about the need to build on the momentum as RCB have some back-to-back games coming up.

“It was one of our most complete performances. We got into a bit of a tricky position in the first half. From there on, we pushed forward. We spoke during the second timeout (with the bat) that 140-150 would be good. Ended up getting more than that. It was a tricky pitch. Really pleased to get two points. We have back-to-back games coming up, so important to build momentum,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

On his outstanding knock, Kohli remarked how playing so much of T20 cricket has helped him to understand that instead of smashing every ball into the stands one can capitalize in the death overs.

“It’s about understanding the conditions and respecting the game, instead of trying to hit every ball into the second tier of the stadium. Having played so much cricket, especially T20 cricket, I have learnt that if you are set at death, you can capitalize,” added Kohli.