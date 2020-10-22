IPL 2020 – WATCH: Virat Kohli’s effort to grab a second when RCB needed only 1 run to win against KKR

RCB defeated KKR by 8 wickets on Wednesday.

It was Challengers' seventh win in the ongoing IPL T20.

On Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) enjoyed one of their best outing in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Virat Kohli and Co. steamrolled Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets with 39 balls to spare.

RCB bowlers, especially Mohammed Siraj, exhibited top-quality bowling and restricted the opposition to just 84/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing a paltry target of 85 was a cakewalk for RCB as they finished the match in 13.3 overs. RCB only lost two wickets of Aaron Finch (16) and Devdutt Padikkal (25) before they reached the set target. Kohli and Gurkeerat Singh Mann remained unbeaten on 18 and 21, respectively.

RCB skipper hit the winning runs during the 14th over bowled by KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna. On the third delivery of the over, Kohli dabbed the ball past the keeper. With the single, RCB had listed the victory already, but it seemed that Kohli wanted one more as he ran again to collect the couple.

The fans were impressed to see Kohli’s commitment towards the sport as he tried sneaking an extra run even after winning the contest. Though, that run wasn’t registered on the scoreboard.

Here’s the video:

RCB needed 1, Kohli wants 2 😍 pic.twitter.com/sAtV7clXNH — middle stump (@middlestump4) October 21, 2020

“We have skills as well as a belief on ourselves”: Kohli after winning the match

After capturing the seventh win in IPL 2020, Kohli appreciated his team’s management for bringing in a proper culture which has done a magnificent job for the side.

“The management have brought in a proper culture. We have a plan A, we have a plan B, and people are executing it; that’s why it’s looking good. Contrary to the public belief, I don’t think a lot of people have belief in RCB. I do, guys in the changeroom do, and that’s all that matters,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

The Delhi-born further added that Challengers have all the skills and capacity to execute their plans. Kohli stated that they have self-belief, which works in challenging situations.

“We are just here to execute our plans in place. We do have the skills. You can have the best players in the world, but if you don’t have the belief, then you won’t have results on the field,” he added.