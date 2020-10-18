IPL 2020: Yohan Blake loses cool at MS Dhoni as Ravindra Jadeja bowls CSK’s decisive final over against DC

CSK suffered their sixth defeat in nine matches on Saturday, keeping them on the sixth spot in the points table.

Dhoni reveals why Jadeja Bowled the final over.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their sixth loss in the ongoing IPL 2020 at the hands of an in-form Delhi Capitals (DC) in Sharjah on Saturday. Shikhar Dhawan smashed his maiden IPL century and remained unbeaten on 101 to take his team over the finish line in a nail-biting run-chase.

With 17 runs to defend off the final over, CSK had some hopes of pulling off the game in the end but captain MS Dhoni’s decision to bowl Ravindra Jadeja in the decisive 20th over backfired massively for the three-time champions. Jadeja started the over with a wide before Dhawan took a single off the first ball.

Axar Patel, who had joined Dhawan in the previous over after Alex Carey’s dismissal, slammed a six off the very first ball he faced from Jadeja. He smoked another six on the third delivery to bring the equation down to 3 required off three balls. The left-hander eventually sealed the victory for his side with a six off the 5th delivery as DC chased down the target of 180 runs with a ball to spare and won by five wickets.

Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake slams the CSK skipper

This decision from Dhoni has left the Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake furious as he thought Dwayne Bravo was the best option to bowl the final over. He stated that this was the worst captaincy decision from the CSK skipper and questioned Dhoni for giving the ball to the left-arm spinner when two left-handers were batting. “I think Dhoni made the worst decision in a long while. That’s a poor decision to bowl Jadeja at the last part. We had Bravo. Really?” Blake said in a video.

Dhoni clarifies why Bravo didn’t bowl the final over

However, MS Dhoni clarified in the post-match presentation that Bravo wasn’t fit to bowl the last over and not was on the field.

“Bravo was not fit, he went out and was really not able to come back. That was the reason we had to bowl (Jadeja). The option was either Karn and Jaddu so I went ahead with Jaddu. Maybe not enough.”

With limited options available, Dhoni had no choice but to go with the experienced Jadeja, and it didn’t pay off.