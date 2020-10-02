IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal’s latest post for fiancée Dhanashree Verma wins the Internet

Chahal shares an adorable post for his fiancée.

The leggie is currently in the UAE, plying his trade for RCB in the IPL.

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has moved on from funny videos to gorgeous pictures with his fiancée Dhanashree Verma since the couple got engaged in August.

Chahal is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, despite staying far from his fiancée, Yuzi doesn’t forget to shower love on Dhanashree.

Chahal, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share a photo, where the couple can be seen sitting on a staircase, all smiles. “I’m wearing the smile you gave me,” the cricketer captioned his post, along with a heart emoji.

“You’re welcome,” Dhanashree responded on the photo and added, “keep smiling always.”

Earlier, Dhanashree was seen jumping and dancing in front of her TV, after Yuzi won the ‘Player of the match’ award in RCB’s opening match of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad for his figures of 3/18.

“Here’s to our first match together. At the end of the day, it’s a game and anything can happen since they’ve all worked hard but this was indeed a very special moment for me for many reasons. You have all my support and love always. Wishing @yuzi_chahal23 and the entire team all the very best,” she had captioned her post.

After Chahal’s heroics won them the match against SRH, they were hammered by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), with their captain KL Rahul scoring a massive century.

RCB then came back against rivals Mumbai Indians (MI), in a nail-biting thriller that ended up in a Super Over.