MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi admits missing her husband’s presence back home, not attending IPL games in stadiums

Sakshi explains how she spent time during the lockdown.

Sakshi and Ziva, are cheering for MS Dhoni from Jharkhand.

Former India captain MS Dhoni is currently leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). On Friday, CSK played their fourth game in the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) where the David Warner-led side emerged victorious.

CSK have now lost their three matches on the trot. Meanwhile, wife Sakshi, daughter Ziva and other family members are missing his physical presence back home.

Because of COVID-19, IPL 2020 is getting underway with new changes. While some franchises allowed family members to travel with the players to the Middle East, others barred it. Anushka Sharma, wife of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is in UAE and so is Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma. For Sakshi, however, spending over two months with Ziva in a bio-bubble didn’t make much sense.

It was recently revealed that Dhoni is looking to enter into the entertainment industry. He, along with Sakshi, will soon be making the big switch and creating shows for OTT platforms. Last year, the couple had launched their banner Dhoni Entertainment, the famous documentary ‘Roar Of The Lion’.

“I have paid more attention to the process of putting thought and idea into creative action. The joy of seeing a concept being brought to life on the screen keeps me engrossed, and we ensure the process is quality driven. When we were developing ‘Roar Of The Lion’, we thought it was the perfect time to venture into the entertainment industry,” said Sakshi while speaking to Inside Sport.

I attend school classes with Ziva: Sakshi

Sakshi also spoke about the changes she experienced in her life during the pandemic. She mentioned her bond with the family and revealed how she learned some new skills alongside Ziva whose schooling had gone into the online mode.

“I also have gotten in touch with facets of myself that were dormant. I feel like, instead of my parenting style evolving, I am getting schooled with Ziva with all the online classes I attend with her. The need of the hour during lockdown was to find innovative techniques to make children do their homework, and that was my method as well,” she added.

Dhoni and Sakshi spent quality time during the lockdown. Now that MSD is playing in UAE, Sakshi is missing her better half.

“I am not really missing it (attending IPL in a stadium) as I am following it diligently on TV, but I miss my husband. Honestly, it would’ve been difficult for Ziva and me to be in the bubble for over two months,” Sakshi added further.