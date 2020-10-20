Pakistan announces T20I and ODI squad for Zimbabwe series; no place for Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir

PCB have named the 22-man squad for limited overs series against Zimbabwe.

Uncapped Abdullah Shafiq also got a place in the squad.

Pakistan have announced the 22-man probables for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The selectors have named uncapped Abdullah Shafiq in the squad. The 20-year-old batsman finished as the seventh most successful batsman in the recently concluded National T20 Cup. While playing for Central Punjab, Shafiq amassed 358 runs at a strike-rate of over 133.

Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz are the two senior players who have been retained concerning the experience they carry in the fascinating game. However, veteran batsman Shoaib Malik, former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and fast bowler Mohammad Amir have been left out.

Mohammad Rizwan, who had a pretty good series in England, will play as the wicket-keeper batsman. At the same time, Rohail Nazir has been named as Rizwan’s backup in the squad.

Pakistan will play three ODIs against Zimbabwe starting from October 30 in Rawalpindi before moving to Lahore for the three T20Is.

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that they have considered the performances of players from the National T20 Cup. He even assured that the careers are not over for some veteran players who have been left out.

“The National T20 Cup saw some outstanding individual performances. A few leading performers may feel disappointed that they have been unable to break into the squad. But, I want to reassure them that they will remain in consideration for the New Zealand tour and early next year’s home series,” said Misbah.

“With an eye on future and as part of the succession plan, Rohail Nazir has been chosen as Rizwan’s backup wicket-keeper. Instead of Sarfaraz sitting on the substitute bench, it makes sense that he plays in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy so that he retains his fitness and rediscovers form for the tour for the longer and more demanding tour of New Zealand,” he added.

Here is the probables list for Pakistan:

Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohail Nazir, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Shaheen Shah, Wahab Riaz.