IPL 2020: Anushka Sharma gives flying kisses to Virat Kohli, pics and videos go viral

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, IPL 2020 (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Anushka's reaction is unmissable as Virat Kohli scored a superb 90 not-out against CSK.

  • The couple is expecting the arrival of their first baby in January 2021.

Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma was spotted smiling and giving flying kisses to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper and husband Virat Kohli after the latter scored an unbeatable 90 off just 52 balls during an IPL match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Dubai on Saturday (October 10).


Anushka cheered and clapped as Virat led RCB from the front and played an important role in helping his win the game by 37 runs.

Twitter was soon flooded with the pictures and videos of Anushka as she flaunted her baby bump in a royal blue dress.






Anushka reached Dubai before the start of the IPL 2020, but she was not spotted at the venue so far. It is to be noted that Anushka is five months pregnant and the couple is expecting the arrival of their first baby in January 2021.

