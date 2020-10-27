Sanjay Manjrekar slams selectors for picking KL Rahul in Test squad based on his IPL performances

BCCI announced the squads for Australia tour on Monday.

Sanjay Manjrekar unhappy with KL Rahul's selection in the Indian Test squad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the squads for the India tour of Australia with KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini and Mohammad Siraj being included in India’s 18-member squad for the Test series against Australia. India and Australia will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against each other from next month.

In the meantime, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has slammed the selectors for setting a bad precedent for players who have been doing well in the domestic circuit. Manjrekar feels it is massively unfair on Ranji players to see Rahul, who has been an abject failure in his last few Tests, get selected in the Test squad based on his IPL performances.

Rahul is currently the Orange Cap holder as he is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing IPL 2020.

“You set a bad precedent when you recall a player for Tests on IPL performance. Especially if the player has been an abject failure in his last few Tests. Whether that player succeeds or fails is irrelevant, such selections massively demotivate Ranji players,” Manjrekar tweeted.

Rahul was dropped from India’s Test squad after a forgettable series in West Indies last year, where he aggregated 101 runs from four innings. He was not even included in India A side for the tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

“KL Rahul in his last 5 Test series – v SA – Avg 7.1, – v Eng – Avg 29, – v WI at home – Avg 18, – v Aus – Avg 10.7, – v WI – Avg 25.4, I say very lucky to get a recall based on IPL and white ball performance. But now let’s just hope he makes the most of this chance. Good luck to him!” Manjrekar said in another tweet while putting out Rahul’s performance in last five-Test series.

KL Rahul in his last 5 Test series

– v SA – Avg 7.1

– v Eng – Avg 29

– v WI at home – Avg 18

– v Aus – Avg 10.7

– v WI – Avg 25.4

Overall, Rahul has played 36 Tests so far in which he has scored 2006 runs, including five tons and 11 half-centuries.