Shane Warne lashes out at Marlon Samuels for passing distasteful comments on Ben Stokes and his wife

Warne slammed Samuels for his comments on Stokes and his wife.

Samuels had on Tuesday reacted distastefully to an interview of Stokes.

Australian spin wizard Shane Warne has lashed out at Marlon Samuels over disparaging remarks the West Indies batsman made about England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes and his wife Clare.

Samuels was widely condemned on Wednesday over his ‘appalling’ comments on social media.

Reacting to an interview of Stokes suggesting Samuels was his “worst enemy”, the Caribbean wrote: “o white boy could diss me in the sports and no get back diss look at this b***h still thinking about me give me 14 days with you wife turn her into Jamaican in 14 seconds mate none of yall knows me that simple means it’s my f***ing superior skin tone yall hate f*** you.”

In an explosive tirade, Samuels also took aim at the Aussie superstar Warne.

“ICC cricketing world Ben b***h Stokes Shane b***h Warne and a few b***h West Indians cricketers … f*** with my army bigger and we richer,” Samuels posted.

Samuels’ response has sparked outrage in the cricketing world, and now Warne has had his say.

“I’ve just been sent what Samuels has posted re Ben Stokes & I,” Warne tweeted.

“It’s a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all & not even his ex-teammates like him.

“Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son.”

I’ve just been sent what Samuels has posted re @benstokes38 & I. It’s a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all & not even his ex teammates like him. Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 28, 2020

For the uninitiated, the on-field rivalry between Stokes and Samuels has been a topic of discussion since 2015, when the latter gave Stokes a ‘salute’ on his dismissal during a Test series.

Whether the ICC will take action against Samuels remains to be seen, but he has started getting criticism from the people on social media.

So, Marlon Samuels is still a strange bloke? Imagine my shock. Written some absolutely appalling things here.

Something tells me this won’t go away quietly…. pic.twitter.com/iYg0uDBjQq — The Googly (@officialgoogly) October 27, 2020

Marlon Samuels reply to stokesys harmless statement is so disgusting can't wait for stokes to remind him his place — Aleena (@lenadelkhan) October 26, 2020