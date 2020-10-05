SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of IPL 2020 due to hip injury

SRH seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of remainder of IPL 2020

Bhuvi picked up an injury against CSK that left him unable to complete his over in the game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the remaining 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a hip injury that he sustained during their win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 2).

Speaking to ANI, a source close to the team has confirmed that Bhuvneshwar will have to skip the cash-rich league due to injury.

“Bhuvi will not be able to take further part in this year’s tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground,” the source said.

This is the latest in a spate of injuries for the 30-year-old Bhuvi. In December last year, he was diagnosed with a sports hernia post the T20I series against West Indies. Before that, Bhuvneshwar has had to make frequent trips to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru since a back injury flared up during IPL 2018.

He has featured intermittently in the national team, admitting in Australia at the end of 2018 that he was still trying to rediscover his bowling rhythms. He began India’s 2019 World Cup campaign but suffered a hamstring injury during the group stage clash against Pakistan only to return later in the tournament. A side strain picked up in West Indies in August forced him into another period of rehabilitation at the NCA, ruling him out of the T20Is against Australia, South Africa and Bangladesh.

Bhuvi’s hip injury, once again, will be a big blow for the Indian team as they have a tour of Australia coming up after the IPL 2020.