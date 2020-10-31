Stats: Number of sixes hit by Chris Gayle for each team in T20 cricket

Gayle became the first batsman to slam 1000 sixes in the T20 format on Friday.

The West Indies power-hitter has smashed the maximum number of sixes while playing for RCB.

Explosive batsman Chris Gayle recently became the first player ever to smash 1000 sixes in the shortest format of the game. The ‘Universe Boss’ achieved the feat during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 game between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday.

Gayle took RR bowlers to the cleaners as he smashed 99 off just 63 balls, studded with six fours and eight humungous sixes. His outstanding knock propelled KIXP to post 185/4 on the scoreboard.

Gayle reached the landmark by pulling a short-pitch delivery bowled by Kartik Tyagi over mid-wicket region. With that shot, he also entered the 90s. The southpaw sent another ball into the stands to reach 99 before Jofra Archer cleaned him up.

Let’s have a look at the sixes hit by Gayle for each T20 side: