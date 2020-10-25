WBBL 2020: TV channels, live streaming details – Where to watch in India, US, UK, Canada & other countries

Seven Network and Fox Sports are the official broadcasters of Women's Big Bash League in Australia.

Fans can tune in to Sony SIX to watch WBBL|06 in India.

The sixth season of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL|06) started on Sunday (October 25) in Sydney, which will host all games this year.

The tournament features some of the top talents in women’s cricket, with several international players and Australia’s young-guns in action.

The eight participating teams: Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Strikers, Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes would be fighting for glory in a total of 59 matches which will take place across five weeks in the 2020 edition of WBBL.

According to the WBBL 2020 TV Schedule, the tournament will be broadcasted in Australia, India, UK, USA, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand and many other countries.

The WBBL TV channels for different countries along with the live streaming details has been given below: