West Indies announces Test and T20I squad for New Zealand tour

Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer return to the Test squad for New Zealand tour.

Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons opts out from T20I team.

In the latest development, Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced Test and T20I squad for the proposed upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul – the trio that pulled out of the tour of England back in July – have made their return in the Test squad.

Shai Hope, who did not have a great outing in the red-ball series against England, is not a part of the Test squad. Hope had scored just 105 runs in six innings with 31 being his highest.

“Return of Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul will bolster the team; I expect that Darren will solidify the top-order, while Shimron gives the squad more options in the middle-order. Keemo provides another wicket-taking seam option. The team has good all-round depth, and I expect them to be very competitive. New Zealand is a very good team, especially in New Zealand, so we need to be on the top of our game,” said Roger Harper, CWI’s Lead Selector.

CWI has also named a list of reserve players for the Tests to cover for any injuries during the upcoming series.

No Andre Russell in T20I squad

When it comes to the T20I squad, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis have opted out of the tour.

Interestingly, all-rounder Kyle Mayers, who impressed with 222 runs in 9 CPL 2020 games for Barbados Tridents, has been named in the squad.

There’s also space for Andre Fletcher, the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman, who has been included in the T20I team for the first time since 2018.

Kieron Pollard, who is currently plying his trade for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (2020), will lead the T20I squad.

Here is the Test Squad:

Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

Test Reserves:

Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua DaSilva, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales

Here is the T20I Squad:

Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams.