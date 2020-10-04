Yuvraj Singh wishes Rishabh Pant on his birthday in the most hilarious manner

Posted On
Yuvraj Singh, Rishabh Pant (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Rishabh Pant turned 23 on Sunday (October 4).

  • Yuvraj Singh trolls Rishabh Pant on his birthday.

Former India international Yuvraj Singh on Sunday posted a hilarious birthday wish for wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who turned 23 on Sunday (October 4).


Yuvraj, famous for trolling his former teammates and colleagues, took to Twitter to wish Pant but it was his caption which caught the attention of fans.

“Jiska naam hai Pant lekin harkatein hain nikkar waali. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @rishabpant. Stay safe and have a successful IPL,” Yuvi captioned his post.



Pant is currently plying his trade for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing IPL. The southpaw scored 38 runs in DC’s 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sharjah on Saturday.

The Delhi franchise decided to celebrate Pant’s 23rd birthday by posting a video of him hitting 23 sixes from their practice sessions.


Pant’s current and former India teammates also wished him on his special day.

“Happy Birthday @RishabhPant17,” tweeted captain Virat Kohli.

“Birthday wishes to one of the most talented young gun & an upcoming star @RishabhPant17. Wishing you good health & a great season ahead!” wrote Suresh Raina.

Here’s how other cricketers wished Pant:

CATEGORY: Rishabh Pant

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.


About the Author:
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.