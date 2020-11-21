Aakash Chopra discloses the names of players SRH should retain for IPL 2021

Aakash Chopra list out players whom SRH should retain ahead of IPL 2021 auction.

Chopra opined SRH should give their youngsters more games in the 14th season of IPL.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has reckoned what strategy should Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) use for the 2021 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Chopra has picked the list of players that SRH should either retain or use the Right To Match (RTM) card for in the IPL 2021 auction.

The cricketer-turned-commentator named SRH skipper David Warner and leg-spinner Rashid Khan as two players Sunrisers should definitely retain. He further said that SRH should either retain or use RTM card for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

“Warner and Rashid Khan will be my first two picks. After that, I will look towards Bhuvi and Natarajan,” said Chopra.

The former India international then named Manish Pandey as another Indian player SRH should retain. While, for the overseas spot, Chopra went with Kane Williamson.

“And Manish Pandey, so these will be my five main players around whom I will like to build the team. SRH will have to bring Kane Williamson into the side because he is an outstanding player,” added Chopra.

‘Give youngsters more opportunities in IPL 2021’

Chopra further stated that if SRH retains some youngsters, then they have to give the young lads more chances. The 43-year-old opined that players like Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma and Virat Singh should be used wisely to help them make a bigger contribution next year.

“I am expecting a little more from Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Virat Singh and Vijay Shankar in the next season because if you do not get more from them, then it will be a problem,” Chopra added further.

Chopra also pointed out that SRH are unlikely to do many changes in their overseas contingent as either the players have done well or some did not get the opportunity in IPL 2020.

“They cannot get a foreign bowler as their overseas players have done well and you can play four of them only. Jason Holder and Rashid Khan have done well; they have not been able to play Nabi, Billy Stanlake was sitting out. So there is not much scope of a change,” concluded Chopra.