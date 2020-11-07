Aakash Chopra names five uncapped players who impressed him in IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra revealed five uncapped players who dominated in IPL 2020.

Chopra mentioned special words for one KKR youngster.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has reached its business end. The league stage has already completed and now after the eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) there are only three teams alive in the competition.

In the eliminator played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, SRH defeated RCB by 6 wickets. Now, SRH will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second qualifier at the same venue on Sunday (November 08).

Before the RCB vs SRH clash, former India opener Aakash Chopra came up with five uncapped Indian players who impressed the cricket fraternity with their remarkable show in the ongoing thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

On November 5, the cricketer-turned-commentator shared a video on his official Twitter handle revealing the names of the 5 debutants whom he enjoyed watching in IPL 2020.

Chopra started the proceedings with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opener Devdutt Padikkal. The left-handed batsman had a dream run in his debut IPL season with 473 runs in 15 games at a strike rate of 124.8. Padikkal also smashed five half-centuries in the tournament.

Bishnoi, Tyagi impressed Chopra

The second place in Chopra’s list was occupied by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad who didn’t get enough chances after a poor start in the competition. But when Gaikwad got a chance in the last three games, he made every possible effort to cash the opportunity.

In his last three matches, the 23-year-old scored 65*, 72, and 62* and ended the season with 204 runs in 6 fixtures at a strike rate of 120.6.

The former Delhi opener then picked Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) spinner Ravi Bishnoi as his third choice. Bishnoi has been a revelation for KXIP in the IPL 2020 as the bowler astonished everyone with his consistency with the ball and wicket-taking skills. In his debut season, Bishnoi bagged 12 wickets in 14 games.

Another youngster on Chopra’s list was Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Kartik Tyagi. The 19-year-old had a pretty good run in the competition with 9 scalps to his name in 10 games. Tyagi marked his presence with his variations in the form of yorkers, wide yorkers, bouncers and slower-ones.

Chopra went with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) speedster Kamlesh Nagarkoti as his fifth choice. The former India international even termed Nagarkoti as a complete package who bowls consistently with a speed of over 140 kmph. Chopra further praised the young cricketer for his fielding abilities. Nagarkoti picked up 5 wickets in 10 games at an economy of 8.88 in IPL 2020.