AUS vs IND 2020-21: Broadcast and Live Streaming details – Where to watch in India, US, UK & other countries

India's tour of Australia 2020-21 will begin from November 27.

Here are the details of where to watch AUS vs IND cricket matches online and on TV.

Ever since the return of international cricket amid COVID-19 pandemic, India will play their first game when they take on Australia in the ODI series opener at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday (November 27).

Virat Kohli & Co. has had a better record over the Aussies in the last 24 months as they have won seven of the last 12 ODIs between the two sides, but the hosts will begin as favourites in the first match of the three-game series.

After the ODIs, the tourists will play three T20Is and a four-match Test series in their two-months long-tour which ends on January 19, 2021.

India will miss the services of their star opening batsman Rohit Sharma on this tour, and it is also short of a quality fast-bowling all-rounder. Australia, on the other hand, have plenty of options to choose from.

For the much-awaited series, the stadiums have also been opened but in a limited crowd capacity.

Broadcast and Live streaming details: