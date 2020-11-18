AUS vs IND: Kane Richardson opts out of ODI, T20I series; replacement announced

Kane Richardson wanted to remain in Adelaide with his wife and their newborn son.

The 3-match ODI series between Australia and India will begin from November 27.

Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has pulled himself out from the upcoming ODI and T2OI series against India to be with his wife Nyki and their newborn son in Adelaide, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.

“It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad,” national selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

“Kane wanted to remain in Adelaide with Nyki and their newborn son. We will always support our players and their families, even more so given the challenging environment we are in.”

Richardson will be replaced by Andrew Tye in the limited-overs squads. The 33-year-old Tye has so far played 7 ODIs and 26 T20Is and was a backup seamer on Australia’s recent tour to England, which ended with an ODI series win over the World Cup winners (2-1).

COVID-19 outbreak in South Australia

India’s tour of Australia has been complicated in recent days with fresh coronavirus outbreak in South Australia, which is scheduled to host the first Test from December 17.

The limited-overs series, involving three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sydney and Canberra, will precede the four Tests.

In their statement, CA also added that because of the COVID-19 wave, D’Arcy Short and Josh Philippe will train with Australia’s limited-overs group in Sydney from next week before they join their respective BBL sides – Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers.

Australia’s revised ODI & T20I squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), David Warner, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade.