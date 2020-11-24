AUS vs IND: Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma ruled out of first two Tests

Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma have been ruled out of first two Tests against Australia.

Both the players are currently training at the NCA.

The four-match Test series between India and Australia is all set to begin from December 17 in Adelaide. Before the red-ball battle, both teams will be competing in three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is.

However, Rohit Sharma won’t be playing in the white-ball series as he is currently training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. Along with him, fast bowler Ishant Sharma is also preparing for the longest format. Both the players got injured during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Fans were expecting a good show from both the Sharmas. But before they could see Rohit and Ishant donning the whites, a BCCI official has revealed that the experienced duo has been ruled out of the first two Tests against Australia.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit can’t be given a go-ahead by the NCA till December 8. Considering this equation, a 14-day quarantine would put Rohit out of action till December 22. It means that he won’t be available till the third Test.

When it comes to Ishant, the speedster needs to fly as soon as possible to be available for the third Test of the series because unlike Rohit, Ishant lacks fitness as well as match practice.

“If there is a T20 game and he needs just to bowl four overs, Ishant is good to go immediately, but for him to get back to Test-match fitness, he needs four weeks of proper bowling still,” a BCCI source said.

It is gonna be tough if they don’t board a flight in next 3-4 days: Ravi Shastri

Recently, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also gave hints regarding the same. Ravi had said that if both the cricketers do not manage to board the flight to Australia in the next three-four days then it’s going to be difficult.

The cricketer-tuned-coach mentioned that one has to spend time in the mandatory quarantine period, and that will make it challenging for players to reach on time for the Test series.

“He (Rohit) was never going to play the white-ball series; they were just looking to see how long he needed the rest because you can’t afford to be resting for too long then you’re talking of the quarantine again. If you need to play in the Test series or any red-ball cricket, you’ve got to be on the flight in the next three or four days. If you aren’t, then it’s going to be tough,” Ravi had said while speaking to ABC Sports.

“It’s a similar case (Ishant’s injury) to Rohit. You don’t really know how quickly he’ll be available to fly out. Like I said, if anyone has to play in the Test series, he has to be on the flight in the next four or five days. Otherwise, it’s very difficult,” he had added.