AUS vs IND: ‘Siraj wants to pay tribute to our late father by winning the Test series’ reveals brother Ismail

Siraj wants to do well in the Test series: Ismail

Siraj's father passed away on Friday (November 20).

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj had a wonderful time in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 with his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He performed outstandingly well in the thirteenth season of the lucrative league. In 9 games, Siraj picked up 11 wickets with 3 for 8 being his best.

Due to his brilliant display of fast bowling in IPL 2020, Siraj was rewarded with maiden Test call for Australia tour. It was indeed a memorable moment for Siraj and his family. However, before the 26-year-old could play a Test match for India, he received the gruesome news of his father’s death.

Siraj’s father, Mohammed Ghouse, passed away on Friday (November 20) after battling a lung ailment in Hyderabad. The BCCI gave him an option to return home, but the right-armer chose to stay with the team.

In the meantime, Siraj’s brother Mohammed Ismail has revealed that the speedster is completely shattered after his father’s demise. While speaking to Times of India, Ismail stated that Siraj was really close to his father, and whenever he calls to him now, the cricketer just cries.

“He was very close to my father. Whenever he calls now, he just cries. He doesn’t say anything. He says one-word, ‘Abbu’ and then cries. May God give him strength. This is all I want to say,” said Ismail.

“I am also heartbroken, but I have my family and relatives with me. Siraj is totally shattered by this news. He is alone. I keep calling him to give him support,” he added.

‘Siraj has promised to perform well in the Test series’

Ismail further added that his brother has promised to perform well in the upcoming red-ball series against Australia. He disclosed that Siraj intends to win the series for his father to pay him a tribute.

“Siraj has promised that he will do well in the series and pay a fitting tribute to our father. He wants to win the series for him,” concluded Ismail.

The Indian squad is currently in Sydney spending a 14-day quarantine period. When it comes to Border-Gavaskar Trophy, it is scheduled to begin from December 17. The first Test will be a day-night affair and shall take place at the Adelaide Oval.