AUS vs IND: WATCH: An Indian fan proposes his Australian girlfriend at the SCG

A fan proposed his girlfriend during Australia vs India 2nd ODI in Sydney.

In the match, Australia defeated India by 51 runs and sealed the series.

Virat Kohli-led India locked horns with Aaron Finch’s brigade in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, which the hosts Australia won by 51 runs.

Chasing a mammoth total of 390 runs, the Men in Blue could manage to post 338/9 on the scoreboard with captain Kohli being the top-scorer – 89 runs off 87 balls. Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul also hit a 66-ball 76, but it was not enough for his team to win the encounter.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the Aussies top and middle-order smashed Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground as Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell scored 60, 83, 104, 70 and unbeaten 63 runs, respectively. It was the second straight instance in the series that the tourists bowling line-up looked ordinary against Finch and Co. The Mohammed Shami-led attack conceded 370+ runs just after a gap of one day. In the first ODI, Australia posted 374/6 on the board and then restricted India at 308/8, winning the match by 66 runs.

A proposal at the SCG wins the internet

During the Sunday’s high-scoring match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), an Indian fan proposed his Australian girlfriend in the stands and it was Glenn Maxwell applauded the move from the ground. The lady accepted the proposal as the young man put the ring on her finger. The short video clip of the incident shared by cricket.com.au on their Twitter handle is winning the internet.

The incident took place when captain Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were in the middle.

Here’s the video: