AUS vs IND: WATCH – David Warner entertains fans with his dance moves on ‘Butta Bomma’ song

Warner shook a leg to the 'Butta Bomma' song during Australia vs India first ODI.

The left-handed batsman scored a match-winning half-century for the hosts.

During the first ODI of the three-match series between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday, the Aussie superstar David Warner stole the limelight with his dance moves on the ‘Butta Bomma’ song.

It all happened when Warner was fielding near the boundary rope in the second innings. The fans sitting at the front rows captured Warner’s dance moves on their smartphones, and one of them shared the video on social media.

The clip has gone viral on Twitter, gaining over 29,000 likes and nearly 272,000 views.

Buttabomma and Warner Never Ending Love Story 😂😂♥️.#AUSvIND @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/TjEeMKzgt3 — M A N I (@Mani_Kumar15) November 27, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Warner danced to this song. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Warner and his wife Candice danced to Allu Arjun’s hit number. The video spread like wildfire across social media platforms.

The Tollywood actor himself was impressed with the video clip shared by Warner. Arjun took to Twitter and thanked the Australian swashbuckling batsman. “Thank you very much. Really appreciated,” Arjun wrote.

Thank you very much. Really Appreciate it . 👍🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/mPJrlhhkxf

— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2020

Australia thrash India in the series opener

Taling about the match, Warner scored a match-winning half-century against the Men in Blue. The southpaw clubbed 69 runs off 76 balls and added 156 runs for the opening wicket with captain Aaron Finch, who went on to complete his 17th ODI century.

Steve Smith (105 off 66) and Glenn Maxwell (45 off 19) capitalized on the rocking start as they took their team’s total over 350. In the second innings, Josh Hazlewood (3/55) and Adam Zampa (4/54) ensured that the visitors had no chance of chasing the 375-run target

Still, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya’s partnership of 128 runs for the fifth wicket kept India’s hopes alive. The Aussies struck back in the final 15 overs and registered a 66-run win in the series opener.