David Warner’s wife Candice opens up on ugly ‘toilet tryst’ with Rugby star Sonny Bill Williams

Candice has revealed her pain of media scrutiny over Sonny Bill Williams encounter.

Mrs Warner was yet again asked about the incident on popular reality TV show 'SAS Australia'.

Candice Falzon, wife Australian cricketer David Warner, has finally opened up on her regret over the infamous ‘toilet tryst’ with Rugby star Sonny Bill Williams.

The former Ironwoman Candice was filmed by a member of the public at a Sydney hotel with Sonny in 2007. Mrs Warner is currently a contestant of a reality TV show ‘SAS Australia’ where yet again she was questioned about the 13-year-old incident. This time, she admitted that it has “brought embarrassment and shame” to her family.

“It is something I am not proud of but something I can never take back,” Candice was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“I put myself in a situation where I shouldn’t have and because of that I brought embarrassment (and) shame to my family.”

She continued: “A long time ago when I was young, I got myself in a compromising position, which I regret.

“It had a huge impact on my family. Huge.”

When pushed to share more details, Candice said: “So.. it was just a personal situation. Too many drinks.

“Living with that and having to explain to my kids in the future is going to be very difficult… especially when you’ve got three girls.

“I remember sitting on the side of the street and not being able to take it anymore.

“I was just thinking, ‘If this is what life’s about then I can’t take it any more’.”

Candice has repeatedly been asked about the infamous ‘toilet tryst’ in the past.

During Australia’s tour of South Africa in 2018, the home crowd even mocked David by wearing Sonny’s masks.

“There were incidents in South Africa where people were trying to make fun of me, mock me,” recalled Candice.

“They belittled me in front of my family because of an incident that happened in the past. And they think it’s funny.”