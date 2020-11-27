AUS vs IND – WATCH: Hardik Pandya, David Warner exhibit ‘Spirit of Cricket’ in first ODI

Warner, Hardik showed sportsmanship in the first ODI at Sydney on Friday.

Australia won the contest by 66 runs.

Tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) has undoubtedly helped players belonging to different teams to gel together even when they play against each other either in bilateral series or ICC tournaments.

A glimpse of one such incident was seen during the first One Day International (ODI) between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.

It all happened in the 32nd over of India’s innings when Hardik Pandya was having trouble with his shoelaces. Soon, Aussie opener David Warner walked up to help the Indian all-rounder and tied his shoelaces.

After tying the shoelaces, Warner stood up and started walking back towards his fielding position. That’s when Hardik extended his arm for a fist bump. Warner also returned and did the needful.

The lovely moment was captured on camera, and cricket fans have been praising both the players for showing true ‘Spirit of the Game’.

The official Twitter handle of International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared the video with a caption “Spirit of Cricket.”

Australia crushed India by 66 runs

Speaking about the match, the Aaron Finch-led side completely dominated in the first ODI as they defeated India by 66 runs. Batting first, the home team posted a humungous total of 374/6 on the scoreboard.

For the hosts, skipper Finch and Steve Smith scored centuries against a quality Indian bowling attack. Finch smashed 114 off 124 balls while Smith slammed 105 off just 66 deliveries. Glenn Maxwell and Warner also played handy knocks of 45 and 69 respectively.

In reply, India could only score 308/8 in their allotted 50 overs and lost the contest by 66 runs. For the touring side, Pandya and opener Shikhar Dhawan played handful knocks. While Pandya smashed a 76-ball 90, Dhawan made 74 off 86 balls.

The next match of the three-match ODI series will be played at the same venue on Sunday (November 29).