AUS vs IND – WATCH: KL Rahul, Aaron Finch share a light moment after latter gets hit on stomach in second ODI

Aaron Finch got hit on the stomach during second ODI against India.

Australia posted 389/4 on the scoreboard in the first innings of the match.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch and India wicket-keeper KL Rahul shared a light moment on the field during the second One Day International (ODI) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. After choosing to bat first, Finch and David Warner yet again got the home team off to a flying start. The pair put together a 142-run stand for the opening wicket.

During the 12th over of Australia’s innings, India pacer Navdeep Saini bowled a full toss to Finch which the Aussie skipper missed, and the white leather hit him straight on the stomach. Finch was seen in some sort of pain after taking the blow at his body. After the delivery, Saini issued his apology immediately to the batsman.

As Finch was struggling in discomfort, the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul walked towards the Aussie captain to check on him. In the meantime, Rahul tried to tickle Finch where he was hit, but the Victorian boxed him away, with smiles all around.

Here is the video:

KL Rahul just checking on Aaron Finch after getting hit by a full toss 😅 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lb9Kzthisl — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020



Even the on-air commentators expressed disbelief after seeing the India-Australia player gelling together. The commentators pointed out that there seems to be too much friendship between the two sides.

Australia registered their highest ODI total against India

Speaking about the match, Australia recorded their highest total against India in ODI history. The posted 389/4 on the scoreboard and surpassed their previous best of 374/6 on Friday in the series opener.

Overall, it is the third-highest ODI total against the Men in Blue after 438/4 by South Africa and 411/8 by Sri Lanka.

Highest ODI totals vs India: