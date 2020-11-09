Australia or India? Wasim Akram names his favourites to win the 4-match Test series

Wasim Akram picks his favourites between India and Australia for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 4-match Test series will start from December 17.

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Wasim Akram has shared his thoughts for the much-awaited Australia versus India Test series. Akram said that he is looking forward to the upcoming international summer in Australia. The legendary cricketer opined that the hosts would be favourites to beat the visiting Indian side in the Test series.

“I think Australia’s fast bowling is the best in the world. They have Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and other top-class bowlers. It will be a close contest, but I would say Australia start off as favourites,” he said on ‘Cricket Baaz’ YouTube channel.

Indian team has the same confidence like we had in the 90s: Akram

Akram acknowledged the fact that the Indian team carries a lot of self-confidence irrespective of where they are playing. He also heaped praises on Indian bowling line-up led by speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

“Mohammad Shami, (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Navdeep) Saini and others are good. The Indian team have got a lot of confidence. Their body language has changed. As a team, they have confidence in themselves just like when we used to enter the ground in the 90s,” added Akram.

“Their body language shows they believe in themselves and the hard work they are putting in. I would say ‘Indian players thode badmash ho gaye hai’, [Indian players have become a little mischievous],” Akram remarked.

The Indian squad will leave for Australia immediately after the end of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Test series will begin from December 17 in Adelaide.

The last time when India toured Australia in 2018, the Virat Kohli and Co. won the Test series 2-1. However, that time the home team missed the presence of Steve Smith and David Warner. Now, in the upcoming red-ball battle, both the Aussie superstars will be back in the squad.