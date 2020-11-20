Australia pacer Pat Cummins reveals the ‘big wicket’ he is eyeing against India

Pat Cummins opined that Australia is fully prepared for the challenging series against India.

Cummins named one batsman he is eyeing for in the upcoming battle.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has revealed that he is targeting the ‘big wicket’ of India captain Virat Kohli in the upcoming three-match ODI series which starts from next Friday (November 27) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kohli is supposed to return to India after the Adelaide Test (December 17 to 21) for the birth of his first child. That’s the reason why Cummins has stated that he wants to make the most of the seven matches (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is, 1 Test) to dismiss Kohli.

Cummins, while describing Kohli, said that every team has one batsman who is the spinal column of that side. He gave examples of Joe Root for England and Kane Williamson for New Zealand. Cummins stated that if you can take such big wicket, then the game turns in your favour.

“I think every side has that one or two batters and they are the big wickets. Most teams have their captain – Joe Root for England, Kane Williamson for New Zealand. You feel like if you get their wickets that goes a long way in winning the game. He (Kohli) is always a big one. You commentators talk about him non-stop, so hopefully, we can keep him quiet,” Cummins told Mark Waugh in a video uploaded by Fox Cricket.

The New South Wales bowler said that the Aussie team is ready to face India. He further stated that the upcoming series is going to be huge and the boys in the group are confident to take on the mighty challenge.

“It’s going to be huge. Obviously, we’re back here on home soil. I feel like our preparation has actually been really good. It feels like we are all firing up and got a lot of stuff behind us” Cummins added.

Tickets of three T20Is and two ODIs sold out on the first day of booking

Meanwhile, on Friday (November 20), Cricket Australia (CA) have confirmed that the tickets of two ODIs and three T20Is sold out on the very first day of sale.

“The second and third ODIs at the SCG and Manuka Oval respectively have been exhausted while the Manuka Oval T20I and two SCG T20Is are sold out, Limited tickets to the first ODI on November 27 at the SCG remain, with approximately 1,900 public seats left,” CA said in a release.

CA’s Executive General Manager of Fan Engagement, Anthony Everard, said that high demand for tickets on the first day shows the excitement level of fans.

“It”s been fantastic to see so much interest in the ODI and T20I Series, with the high demand starting from yesterday with our pre-sale period offered to the Australian Cricket Family. It didn’t take long today for things to move quickly, with now just a couple of thousand tickets remaining for the first ODI on November 27 at the SCG,” said Everard.