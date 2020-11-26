Australia vs India, 1st ODI: Preview – Head to head record, Probable XI and Pitch Report

Team India will be going into the ODI series without Rohit Sharma.

The first ODI will be played at the SCG on November 27.

Virat Kohli-led India are currently on a two-months long tour of Australia and will be playing their first ODI of the three-match series against Aaron Finch and Co. at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.

The two teams last time faced each other in January when the Aussies came to India. They then played a three-match ODI series which hosts India won by 2-1.

This time, Team India will be going into the series without their star batsman Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul has been named as Kohli’s deputy in the absence of Rohit.

Head-to-head record

Matches played: 145 | Australia won: 78 | India won: 52 | No result: 15

Probable XI for AUS vs IND first ODI

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (vc, wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazelwood.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCG is known to favour both batsmen and the bowlers; pacers are expected to get more help than the spinners. The team batting first is likely to score between 270 and 280.