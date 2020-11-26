‘Nobody can fill the place of MS Dhoni’: KL Rahul praises his predecessor ahead of Australia series

"Wicketkeepers have learnt a lot from MS Dhoni": KL Rahul

India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series from November 27.

Team India’s new wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul has showered praises on to his predecessor MS Dhoni. According to Rahul, no one can fill Dhoni’s place, and it was the former India skipper who has shown all wicket-keepers as to how the job is done perfectly behind the stumps. Dhoni bid farewell to international cricket on August 15 this year.

Rahul made the remarks just two days ahead of upcoming series against Australia – three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The first ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday (November 27).

“Look, obviously nobody can fill the place of MS Dhoni, he has shown the way to the wicket-keeper batsman on how to do the role perfectly, I think I will probably go and give the spinners the feedback regarding what length can be bowled on different wickets. Wicket-keepers have this responsibility, and I have done this job in one series in New Zealand, so hopefully, I can do the same going ahead,” said Rahul during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Rahul, who has been named as Virat Kohli’s deputy in the absence of Rohit Sharma, is in sublime form. The Kings XI Punjab talisman scored 670 runs in 14 matches in the recently concluded IPL and also won the Orange Cap.

“I would not call my batting as power-hitting, it is not something that I am blessed with, I try to play the role I feel the team requires me to play at that moment, I have learnt to stay in the moment, that is something I have really worked on and as you grow older, you realise that you need to keep on getting better, I am blessed that I get to interact with the best players in the world, I am always looking to grow,” the 28-year-old added.

The Men in Blue will be playing three World Cups in the coming years, and Rahul said that they are currently not thinking too far ahead and just focusing on the games nearby.

India will be hosting the T20 World Cup and the ODI World Cup in 2021 and 2023 respectively. While Australia will be the host of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“Nothing has been told to me, we as a team are not thinking that far ahead, World Cups are important, that is the long vision for every team but I think for me, we are still taking it one game at a time, and if I keep putting consistent performances as a keeper and batsman, it gives us the choice of playing an extra batter or bowler. If I can keep in the coming three World Cups, I would love to do it for my country,” Rahul concluded.