Australia vs India 2020-21: Commentary Panel for English and Hindi language announced

The list of cricket commentators for Australia vs India series is out.

India's tour of Australia will start with first ODI on November 27.

Just a week later, Indian cricket team will be playing their first international series since the coronavirus lockdown stopped all the action in March earlier this year. The much-awaited tour of Australia is scheduled to begin with three-match ODI leg on November 27.

On Thursday, Sony Network – the broadcaster of Australia vs India series in India – announced the commentary panel. Former Australia international Glenn McGrath and ex-England cricketer Nick Knight are the English commentators.

When it comes to the Hindi language, the responsibility of commentary has been given to some well-known names like Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Vivek Razdan, Vijay Dahiya, Arjun Pandit* and Zaheer Khan.

Just like every international series of India, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 also includes a list of commentators who will throw their magical voice in both English and Hindi languages. These commentators are Ajit Agarkar, Harsha Bhogle*, Murali Kartik and Ajay Jadeja.

Sanjay Manjrekar returns to commentary panel

The list of English and Hindi commentators features one more name, and that is of former India cricketer and quite controversial voice Sanjay Manjrekar.

The Mumbaikar has been away from the commentating duties since March. He was sacked by the BCCI ahead of the India-South Africa series, which was later called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manjrekar had even requested the apex Indian board to reinstate his job for IPL 2020. However, BCCI snubbed his request, and he was left out of the commentary panel for the thirteenth season of the cash-rich league.

*Presenters for the series