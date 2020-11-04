Babar Azam closes the gap with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in latest ICC ODI rankings

Babar Azam inched closer to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after heroics against Zimbabwe.

Shakib Al Hasan reclaimed the No. 1 all-rounder's spot.

After the conclusion of Pakistan versus Zimbabwe three-match ODI series on Tuesday, the ICC has released the latest rankings for the 50-overs format. Two of Pakistan’s best performer in the series – captain Babar Azam and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has seen positives for themselves in the batting and bowling rankings respectively.

Babar aggregated 221 runs against Zimbabwe, which includes a 125-run knock in the third match which the hosts lost in the Super Over, to see him gain 8 points. The 26-year-old is now 18 points behind second-ranked Rohit Sharma and 34 points behind Team India captain Virat Kohli, who is at the number one position with 871 rating points.

Ross Taylor, Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Quinton de Kock and Jonny Bairstow are the next seven batsmen inside the top-ten rankings after Babar Azam.

In the bowling department, young Pakistan seamer Shaheen Afridi has achieved his career-best 16th position in the rankings, thanks to his fifer (5/49) in the series opener. Afridi moved up to eight positions to enter in top 20 for the first time in his career.

Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah are No. 1 and 2 ranked ODI bowlers, respectively.

Among the all-rounders, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan whose 2-year-long banned ended on October 29 this year, has reclaimed his number one spot. Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, meanwhile, has slipped to the second spot with 301 rating points after Shakib’s re-inclusion in the rankings.

Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes occupy the 3rd and 4th spot, respectively. Ravindra Jadeja, at 9th position, is the only Indian in the list.