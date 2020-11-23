Big Bash League: Here’s why David Warner won’t play in BBL until he retires from international cricket

David Warner won't feature in the BBL until his international retirement.

The southpaw also admitted that remaining in a bio-secure bubble for too long has started to take its toll on players

Not many would believe, but it’s true that David Warner has only played three matches in the Big Bash League (BBL) across nine seasons and his last appearance in Australia’s premier T20 tournament was in 2013.

Since becoming a regular member of his national team across formats, Warner never returned to play in the BBL due to understandable reasons.

Warner, who recently became the first overseas batsman to complete 5000 runs in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), won’t be playing in the upcoming edition of BBL either. The southpaw has even ruled out any possibility of him returning to the BBL until he retires from international cricket.

“It’s difficult for us players to play all three forms, even if there is a window, you’ve got to have that break, because you’re going full tilt into summer as well, there’s no off-season for us,” Warner was quoted as saying in an ESPNCricinfo report.

“Personally, I’ve got three kids at home and a wife that I owe my time to as well. So playing all three forms that’s very difficult to be able to do that, and I don’t think I’ll play while I’m playing for Australia still – that’s honestly speaking,” he added.

Warner talks about the challenges of staying in a bio-secure bubble

Warner also admitted that remaining in a bio-secure bubble for too long has started to take its toll on players. After the upcoming series against India, the Aussies have tours lined up for South Africa, England and the West Indies in 2021.

“It’s going to be very difficult to be able to do that. This last six months has been quite challenging in itself, getting used to these bubbles and trying to get used to not having the family with me. They’re things that each player has different circumstances and even Stacy’s (Mitchell Starc) a unique one with his wife playing as well. We’re just not going to get that time to see our family,” the 34-year-old added further.

Warner will next be seen in action in the upcoming series against India. The Virat Kohli-led Team India will begin their two-months long-tour with an ODI series starting on November 27.

On the other hand, the 10th season of the BBL will bowl-out on December 10, with host Hobart Hurricanes locking horns with Sydney Sixers at the Bellerive Oval.