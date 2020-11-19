Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap in IPL 2020.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only bowler to take most wickets in back-to-back seasons.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was quite special for both seamers and spinners. On the slow tracks of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it was expected that spinner would do well, which happened as well. But the thing which took everyone by surprise was the way fast-bowlers bowled in the challenging tracks.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jofra Archer, Varun Chakravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan all impressed with their respective roles. But one bowler was above everyone, and it was none other than Delhi Capitals (DC) frontline pacer Kagiso Rabada.

The proteas speedster topped the table of the highest wicket-takers in IPL 2020. He won the Purple Cap for his outstanding bowling. The right-armer picked up 30 scalps in 17 matches with 4/24 being his best.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only bowler who has achieved the top spot among leading wicket-takers in consecutive years. Bhuvi accomplished the feat in 2016 and 2017.

In the inaugural season of the cash-rich league, it was Pakistan’s bowler Sohail Tanvir, who impressed many with his exceptional bowling. The left-armer had picked up 22 wickets in 11 games.

Here are the bowlers with most wickets in each IPL season:

2008: Sohail Tanvir (22 wickets) – Rajasthan Royals

2009: RP Singh (23 wickets) – Deccan Chargers

2010: Pragyan Ojha (21 wickets) – Deccan Chargers

2011: Lasith Malinga (28 wickets) – Mumbai Indians

2012: Morne Morkel (25 wickets) – Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals)

2013: Dwayne Bravo (32 wickets) – Chennai Super Kings

2014: Mohit Sharma (23 wickets) – Chennai Super Kings

2015: Dwayne Bravo (26 wickets) – Chennai Super Kings

2016: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (23 wickets) – Sunrisers Hyderabad

2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26 wickets) – Sunrisers Hyderabad

2018: Andrew Tye (24 wickets) – Kings XI Punjab

2019: Imran Tahir (26 wickets) – Chennai Super Kings

2020: Kagiso Rabada (30 wickets) – Delhi Capitals