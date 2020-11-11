IPL 2020: Complete list of award winners – From Emerging Player to the MVP

MI managed to defend the title by defeating DC in the IPL 2020 final.

Trent Boult was rewarded with the Player of the Match award.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 saw a plethora of individual and team brilliance. After 60 matches, it was the Mumbai Indians (MI), who emerged victorious with a record-extending fifth title, but that doesn’t undermine the runner-ups Delhi Capitals (DC) who could not last all the way.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did a great job by shifting the T20 extravaganza to UAE. At one stage, it looked like IPL may not take place due to COVID-19 outbreak. The board was always open to shifting the tournament out of India. In July, it officially announced UAE as the host of IPL 2020. It was for the first time after 10 years that BCCI shifted the whole season overseas.

As the 13th season of the IPL concluded on Tuesday (November 10), players were rewarded with trophies and cheques for putting the tournament on fire with their outstanding performances.

Here is the complete list of award winners of IPL 2020