Candice reveals intimate details about her physical relationship with husband David Warner

David Warner and Candice tied the knot in April 2015.

The couple became proud parents of their third daughter Isla last year.

David Warner, the swashbuckling Australian batsman, is known to be a family man and spends a lot of time with his beautiful wife Candice and three daughters. Throughout the lockdown, he was seen posting pictures and videos with them on social media.

Candice recently appeared in KIIS FM Kyle and Jackie O Show where she was questioned about her physical relationship with husband David.

‘He goes good’: Candice

The host categorically wanted to know if cricketers, like football players, refrain from getting physical before match days.

“Do they do the same things as footballers do, abstain from any hanky panky before the game? Or is cricket different?” Kyle asked.

In reply, Candice quipped that it is up to the individual what he wants to do. Moreover, she also revealed that her husband David goes well in that aspect.

“It’s individual, it’s what you want to do. He goes good,” she said according to UK website Daily Mail.

When asked if David is ready to have s*x until the game day, Candice said, “Whatever he wants.”

Mrs Warner also stated it is all about ‘give and take’ in a relationship to get along well. After hearing this response, Kyle praised her and said, “I love that, what a good woman. that’s why couples get on well, you look after each other.”

David and Candice have 3 children together

The couple are proud parents of three children – Ivy (six years old), Indi (four years old), and Isla, (15 months old). Candice is currently a part of the gruelling military-style show 'SAS Australia' while her husband David will soon be returning to Australia after captaining the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

However, the southpaw won’t be able to meet his family it seems with ODI series against India commencing on November 27 and the 14-day quarantine protocol.