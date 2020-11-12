Cricket Australia names Will Pucovski, Cameron Green in 17-man Test Squad for India series

Cricket Australia have announced the Test squad for India series.

Tim Paine will continue to lead the Australian Test side.

Cricket Australia (CA) have named a 17-member Test squad by including youngsters Will Pucovski and Cameron Green for the upcoming series against India starting December 17.

Other uncapped Test players in the Tim Paine-led side are Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson and Michael Neser.

All of the above five uncapped players have been performing really well in the ongoing Sheffield Shield 2020-21, especially Western Australia all-rounder Green and Victorian batsman Pucovski.

Green has so far scored 363 runs in the Sheffield Shield at an average of 72.60, including one hundred and two fifties. He has also picked up two wickets.

Pucovski, on the other hand, has accumulated 495 runs from three innings at a phenomenal average of 247.5, studded with two double centuries.

“Two of those many standout players were, of course, Cameron Green and Will Pucovski. Their undeniable form demanded selection, and we are very pleased to have these young men in the squad for what will be a tremendous Test Series against an extremely formidable opponent,” said National selector Trevor Hohns on Thursday.

Hohns further spoke about Mitch Swepson, the leading wicket-taker (23) in the Shield this season terming him as the second spin option to Nathan Lyon.

“Mitch Swepson is another who has excelled and is in fine form for Queensland. He gives the side a strong second spin option to Nathan Lyon, and we feel he is ready and deserving of the opportunity,” Hohns added.

Australia squad for India Tests

Tim Paine (c), David Warner, Joe Burns, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser.

Both Green and Pucovski have also been added in Australia A squad for the two practice gmaes against India. The 19-player, A squad, features nine players from the main Test team, including skipper Paine.

Australia A squad:

Will Pucovski, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Harry Conway, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee.