Cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes to Virat Kohli on his 32nd birthday

Posted On
Virat Kohli (Pic Source: Twitter)

  • Team India and RCB captain Virat Kohli turned 32 on November 5.

  • Virat celebrated his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma and his RCB teammates in Abu Dhabi.

Virat Kohli on Thursday (November 5) celebrated his 32nd birthday and the cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the Indian talisman.


Kohli, who holds the numero uno spot in latest released ICC’s ODI rankings for batsmen, made his international debut in August 2008. The Delhi-born has so far played 248 ODIs for his national team and amassed 11867 runs.

He has also represented India in 86 Test matches, scoring 7240 runs with the best of 254 not out. In T20Is, Virat has played 82 matches and scored 2794 runs with the help of 24 half-centuries.


Currently, he is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, being played in the UAE. His team has reached the playoffs and will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday.

Here are the best tweets on Virat Kohli’s birthday:

CATEGORY: Virat Kohli

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.