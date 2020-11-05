Cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes to Virat Kohli on his 32nd birthday

Team India and RCB captain Virat Kohli turned 32 on November 5.

Virat celebrated his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma and his RCB teammates in Abu Dhabi.

Virat Kohli on Thursday (November 5) celebrated his 32nd birthday and the cricket fraternity poured in wishes for the Indian talisman.

Kohli, who holds the numero uno spot in latest released ICC’s ODI rankings for batsmen, made his international debut in August 2008. The Delhi-born has so far played 248 ODIs for his national team and amassed 11867 runs.

He has also represented India in 86 Test matches, scoring 7240 runs with the best of 254 not out. In T20Is, Virat has played 82 matches and scored 2794 runs with the help of 24 half-centuries.

Currently, he is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, being played in the UAE. His team has reached the playoffs and will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday.

Here are the best tweets on Virat Kohli’s birthday:

Happy Birthday @imVkohli! All the best for the coming season.

Continue inspiring. Have a blessed and healthy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/i0FYyuzSlH

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2020

Happy birthday Virat bhai

You have been a true inspiration to me, and an entire generation of cricketers around the world. Have a great day legend! @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/zSUaOTZQRV — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) November 5, 2020

Happy birthday skipper @imVkohli wish you a wonderful year ahead. — Shardul Thakur (@imShard) November 5, 2020

Happy birthday legend, @imVkohli …wish you many more KaKa! Bring it home for RCB 🏆 ✊🏿🙏🏿👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/4y0FMmJCv3 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) November 5, 2020

Janamdin mubarak ho King Kohli @imVkohli! Wishing the great Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday! Jahan bhi ho khush raho, chhake chauke maarte raho ❤️ all the best for the playoffs! Hope @RCBTweets turns it around this time 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/wFjKA6jlwj — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2020

Wishing you a very happy birthday, a wonderful year and success in all you do. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat 🎂🤗 pic.twitter.com/a2EZatgPL4 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) November 5, 2020

Happy Birthday skipper!! Glad to have played alongside you and learnt from the best in the business 😇 pic.twitter.com/7dDwt3f9dc — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) November 5, 2020

Wish you a very happy birthday @imVkohli Bhai have a wonderful year ahead with lots of more success and achievements 👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/IhV8Iqm2hT — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 5, 2020

Happy birthday @imVkohli!

Wishing you much success, good health and plenty more runs this year!

Best of luck with the playoffs 👍 pic.twitter.com/oeFsKN915X — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 5, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day skip @imVkohli , have a great year ahead. 🎂🎂 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 5, 2020

Happy birthday bhaiya @imVkohli 🎂 stay blessed and healthy always 💪 pic.twitter.com/a07OQgJeT1 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 5, 2020

Wishing you a very happy birthday captain @imVkohli 🎂🎉 May god bless you abundantly.🙏 pic.twitter.com/m6ZlH5mrj6 — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) November 5, 2020

Happy birthday to the man who has redefined the meaning of fitness, batting and chasing big scores. Truly destined to go down as one of the all-time greats @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/z003Ym3mPM — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 5, 2020

Many many happy returns of the day Virat. Have a great year ahead. God bless ⁦@imVkohli⁩ pic.twitter.com/5CEoEIknbn — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 5, 2020

Happy birthday @imVkohli have a great year ahead with full of happiness.. keep shining..God bless you pic.twitter.com/4CpC360RVv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2020

To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/qNlIYgNyvs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 5, 2020

Happy birthday skip . Have a good one. God bless 🤙 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/LKQbSgwjeN — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 5, 2020

Happy birthday to an extremely talented human being, who has always been a symbol of hard work and persistence. May your wisdom and knowledge never diminish. 🤗 See you soon, skip! 👊🏻 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/nFew0pdsEI — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) November 5, 2020

Happy birthday to the king of the cricket! Every second with you is an opportunity to learn. You’re an inspiration @imVkohli paaji ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fTNeeSEUoz — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) November 5, 2020

Wishing you happiness and laughter thru out on your birthday @imVkohli Good luck for the playoffs #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/MDJZsbMor6 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 5, 2020